UNHCR Syria Briefing Note: Good practices in gender-sensitive programming, July 2022

Operational Context

The decade-long crisis in Syria continues to affect millions of lives. The security situation in parts of the country remains unpredictable and the economic situation is increasingly dire. According to the 2022 Humanitarian Needs Overview, some 14.6 million people need humanitarian assistance, a 9% increase from the previous year. Economic deterioration has becomea major driver of needs.

UNHCR in Syria provides protection and assistance to refugees, internally displaced people (IDPs), host community members, returnees and stateless people based on identified needs and vulnerabilities. UNHCR works with 28 partner agencies, including government ministries, international non-governmental organizations (NGOs), national NGOs and UN agencies. In line with UNHCR policy, Protection against Sexual Exploitation and Abuse (PSEA)assessments were conducted for all partners and capacity building plans were developed for partners on PSEA.

In the context of the inter-agency coordination framework in Syria, UNHCR leads the Protection and Community Services Sector and Shelter and Non-Food Items Sector together with relevant line ministries.

UNHCR also co-leads the PSEA and the Accountability to Affected Populations (AAP) inter-agency working groups of the UN Country Team (UNCT). Among others, UNHCR participates in the inter-agency Gender Working Group. Promoting gender equality remains a UN-wide priority in Syria. The significant progress in gender equality that wasachieved until 2011 has since retreated and the gender gap has widened, leading for instance to a significant increase in reported child marriages since the beginning of the crisis.