UNHCR Regional Winterization Assistance Plan 2020-2021: Syria and Iraq Situations

September 2020 / Syria, Lebanon, Jordan, Iraq, and Egypt

There are over 10 million Syrian and Iraqi internally displaced persons (IDPs) and refugees in Syria, Iraq, Lebanon, Jordan and Egypt. UNHCR estimates that 3.8 million people need timely and substantial help to properly prepare for the forthcoming winter.

USD 211.3 million is needed to ensure that life-saving winterization assistance is in place before the often harsh and challenging winter season starts. For many, this will be the tenth consecutive winter in displacement, with families facing even greater hardships this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and its socioeconomic impact.

The winterization programme covers the period from September 2020 to March 2021. Most of the planned interventions will be in the form of cash assistance, with a small component of winter items. Significant investment is also planned in preventative measures, such as insulating and repairing shelters and improving drainage in camps.

UNHCR’s winterization strategy focuses on three broad areas of intervention: