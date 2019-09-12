UNHCR Regional Winterization Assistance Plan 2019-2020: Syria and Iraq Situations (September 2019 - Syria, Lebanon, Jordan, Iraq, and Egypt)

There are almost 10 million Syrian and Iraqi internally displaced persons (IDPs) and refugees in Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon and Syria. UNHCR estimates that 3.88 million people need timely and substantial help to properly prepare for the forthcoming winter.

For many, this will be the ninth consecutive winter in displacement.

USD 222 million is needed to ensure that winterization assistance is in place for people in need before the often harsh and challenging winter season starts. The winterization programme covers the period from September 2019 to March 2020.

UNHCR’s winterization strategy focuses on three broad areas of intervention: