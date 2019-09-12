12 Sep 2019

UNHCR Regional Winterization Assistance Plan 2019-2020: Syria and Iraq Situations (September 2019 - Syria, Lebanon, Jordan, Iraq, and Egypt)

from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 12 Sep 2019
There are almost 10 million Syrian and Iraqi internally displaced persons (IDPs) and refugees in Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon and Syria. UNHCR estimates that 3.88 million people need timely and substantial help to properly prepare for the forthcoming winter.
For many, this will be the ninth consecutive winter in displacement.

USD 222 million is needed to ensure that winterization assistance is in place for people in need before the often harsh and challenging winter season starts. The winterization programme covers the period from September 2019 to March 2020.

UNHCR’s winterization strategy focuses on three broad areas of intervention:

  • Provision of core relief items specific to winter such as high thermal blankets, plastic sheets and winter clothes.

  • Winterization of shelter including shelter weather-proofing and repairs, and improvements to drainage systems and other infrastructure in camps and informal settlements.

  • Provision of seasonal cash assistance for vulnerable families to meet their additional needs during the winter months.

