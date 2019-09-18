UNHCR Regional Cash Assistance Monitoring Update - Syria and Iraq Situations, January - June 2019

Key Highlights

2 million people assessed for multi-purpose cash assistance in 2019 so far

USD 97 million distributed via cash assistance in 2019:

USD 79.5 million to Syrians and USD 17.5 million to non-Syrians.

571,236 individuals reached with multi-purpose cash assistance in 2019 so far.

76 per cent of Syrian families surveyed in Jordan have a level of expenditure per capita below the Minimum Expenditure Basket (MEB)

Regional indicators

Protection: The vulnerability of Syrian and Iraqi refugees and IDPs as a result of prolonged displacement has worsened over time. Protection risks are exacerbated by socio-economic vulnerability, notably in relation to child marriage, child labour, sexual exploitation and domestic violence. In the first half of 2019, UNHCR continued to monitor and document these correlations, for example through the updated Vulnerability Assessment Framework (VAF) in Jordan. To mitigate these protection risks, UNHCR provides financial assistance in conjunction with protection support and services. Across the assistance cycle, from initial assessment through outreach and monitoring, UNHCR leverages its ability to immediately refer cases in need to specialized protection services provided by UNHCR and/or a designated partner, including government partners. The ability to better provide protection and solutions to refugees is a direct and critical result of UNHCR’s ability to provide financial assistance to refugees.

Evidence Base: In Jordan, the 2019 VAF population study was released by UNHCR in April 2019. The VAF explores different dimensions of vulnerability across multiple sectors from a representative sample of registered Syrian refugees. Exploring relationships between vulnerability indicators and other data collected, the report outlines key trends in the population which guide our programming, including for cash assistance. Most Syrian refugees surveyed in Jordan were found to be unable to independently maintain the financial and nonfinancial standards necessary for a dignified life. Some 40 per cent of individuals surveyed have debts of more than 100 JOD per capita, while 76 per cent of respondents have a level of expenditure per capita below the level necessary to maintain the Minimum Expenditure Basket (MEB) 3 . The full report can be accessed here: https://data2.unhcr.org/en/documents/download/68856

Response: Across the Syria and Iraq situations,

UNHCR implements a variety of cash-based interventions (CBIs). The largest is via multi-purpose cash assistance followed by winterization. Other substantial programmes include cash for protection, cash for health and cash for shelter. UNHCR uses a common set of measures to select and prioritize beneficiaries. These measures rely on combination of protection risk and socio-economic vulnerability which are regularly revised to align with national standards and criteria.

Partnerships: UNHCR places strong emphasis on common systems and partnerships, particularly following the December 2018 statement on cash by OCHA, UNHCR, UNICEF and WFP. Accordingly, the Common Cash Facility in Jordan has been upgraded to the benefit of all participating agencies by expanding services to include mobile wallets for refugees. This means that financial inclusion is available for the first time to refugees under a common delivery mechanism. UNHCR continues to invest in innovative partnerships such as the work with the Dutch foundation LittleBitz for a pilot on direct giving or the collaboration with GSMA on the “Digital Life of Refugees” with an emphasis on mobile payment solutions in Jordan. The growing partnership with IrisGuard is helping the expansion of faster and fraud-proof payment solutions in Iraq and Egypt using biometrics.