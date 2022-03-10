UNHCR MENA COVID-19 Response Fact sheet (January 2022)

Across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, 19 out of 19 countries have included refugees in their national COVID-19 vaccination programmes or plans.

UNHCR works with national and local authorities to improve access to basic and social services for those forcibly displaced and encourage their socio-economic inclusion.

UNHCR also continues to provide targeted protection services assistance to people of concern across MENA to address the health and socio-economic impacts of the pandemic.

KEY FIGURES

16.1 million people of concern in MENA (2022 planning figure), including:

12.4 million internally displaced people (IDPs)

2.4 million refugees and asylum-seekers

712,000 IDP and refugee returnees

209,000 stateless individuals

19 out of 19 countries in MENA are including people of concern in national COVID-19 health response

COVID-19 RESPONSE

Overview