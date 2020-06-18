UNHCR MENA COVID-19 Emergency Response Update #8 (17 June 2020)

Operational Context

Across the region, mobility restrictions and preventative measures have been relaxed in many countries. However, in Iraq and Mauritania, a notable increase in the rate of confirmed COVID-19 infections has been observed. The number of confirmed cases in Iraq doubled over the period of a week in early June, and is since averaging at around 1,100 new positive cases per day. Over in Mauritania, similar rates of infection emerged in early June, although at a much lesser scale.

In Iraq, a total of 13 COVID-19 cases have been detected among refugees and internally displaced persons (IDPs) since the start of the COVID-19 crisis, out of whom one has recovered and one has sadly passed away. UNHCR is in contact with the Directorate of Health of the affected areas and is monitoring the situation closely. All individuals have received assistance from UNHCR and the respective authorities, and contact tracing and testing have been conducted. In addition, Camp Coordination and Camp Management COVID-19 preparedness and response plans have been activated and implemented in all affected camps.