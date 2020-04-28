UNHCR MENA COVID-19 Emergency Response Update #3 (28 April 2020)

Algeria, Bahrain, Egypt, Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Oman, Qatar,

Saudi Arabia, Syria, Tunisia, United Arab Emirates, Western Sahara, Yemen, and Turkey

Key Figures

19 out of 20 UNHCR countries / operations are reporting COVID-19 cases in the region

16 million 2020 planning figure for people of concern in the Middle East and North Africa

0 COVID-19 cases reported among POCs in MENA

Regional Developments

Operational Context

As Ramadan commenced last week, many across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region will be facing a very different holy month – one where gatherings between friends and families to break fasts are restricted and one where providing meals could become uncertain. As Ramadan traditions are being adapted across the MENA region, strict curfew measures remain in place, with partial and full countrywide lockdowns mostly extended. However, in some countries, including in Jordan, Iraq, Syria and Turkey, Governments announced slight modifications to curfew restrictions as Ramadan approached, with longer hours in place for public movements.

On 23 April, UNHCR launched the global Ramadan campaign ‘Every Gift Counts’ to help raise funds, through Zakat and Sadaqah donations, to provide vital support such as shelter, food, clean water and cash assistance for the most vulnerable refugees and IDPs, including in Syria, Yemen, and Iraq. In light of mounting needs caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the campaign will allow UNHCR to continue its regular programming but also fund additional activities that are focused on preventing and mitigating the effects of COVID-19.