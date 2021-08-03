UNHCR MENA COVID-19 Emergency Response Update #20 (1 – 30 June 2021)

Regional Developments

Globally, and as witnessed across the MENA region, the COVID-19 pandemic has contributed to psychological distress which constitutes a major threat to refugees’ health and wellbeing, according to data released in UNHCR’s Annual Public Health Global Review. In parallel, delivery of and access to protection services – especially those previously face-to-face – has been more complicated. Despite the challenges, UNHCR and partners have adapted to the pandemic, providing remote services, including on case processing, to address the specific needs of people of concern.

As highlighted in MENA’s UNHCR’s Mental Health and Psychosocial Response during the COVID-19 outbreak last year, fear of eviction, discrimination, isolation, as well as loss or reduced livelihoods have been major sources of psychosocial distress. There has also been evidence of negative social reactions, including panic, stigma, domestic violence, and discrimination in communities.

Psychologists and trained community workers continue to provide people of concern with mental health support to cope with the psychological stressors caused by the pandemic. As an example, in Iraq, community awareness was scaled up during and after the height of the pandemic. Mental health and psychosocial support (MHPSS) community workers have maintained awareness sessions in primary health-care centres as well as other camp areas, posted information through social media, and partners have continued to share mental health promotion materials on camp management platforms. During June, some 4,400 people of concern were reached through these types of outreach. In addition, most of the MHPSS interventions during June were implemented face-to-face when possible, and with the appropriate precautionary measures in place. Some 400 people of concern were supported with specialized one-to-one psychological counselling in June, either in person or through remote means.

During the first quarter of 2021, over 17,650 refugees, asylum-seekers and other people of concern have received mental health and psychological support services across 11 Operations in MENA.