UNHCR MENA COVID-19 Emergency Response Update #2

Algeria, Bahrain, Egypt, Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Oman, Qatar,

Saudi Arabia, Syria, Tunisia, United Arab Emirates, Western Sahara, Yemen, and Turkey

Key Figures

20 out of 20 UNHCR countries / operations are reporting COVID-19 cases in the region

16 million 2020 planning figure for people of concern in the Middle East and North Africa

0 COVID-19 cases reported among POCs in MENA

Regional Developments

Operational Context

Across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, strict curfew measures and nationwide lockdowns have been maintained or extended to prevent the spread of COVID-19. For what has been identified as more than a public health crisis, those living in the economic margins of society are being disproportionately affected. The deepening of this protection and poverty crisis across MENA has been particularly felt by refugees, asylum-seekers, the internally displaced as well as the communities hosting them. With looming serious socio-economic challenges, a number of countries across the region, including Lebanon and Jordan, have started implementing social protection programmes for their own citizens who are struggling. In these countries, UNHCR and the other agencies also support vulnerable refugees with cash assistance, running in parallel but complementary to national social safety nets.

On 10 April, the first case of COVID-19 was reported in Yemen bringing fears of a possible outbreak that would result in further devastation in a country already grappling with conflict, poverty and a severely weakened medical infrastructure. The humanitarian community, including UNHCR, is doing its utmost to reduce risk of the spread of COVID, including by improving living conditions in IDP hosting sites, through access to WASH, provision of shelter, hygiene and other basic relief items as a preventive measure, as well as implementing measures, such as targeted cash assistance, to mitigate against the likely socioeconomic impacts of COVID-19.