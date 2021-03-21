UNHCR MENA COVID-19 Emergency Response Update #16 (1 - 28 February 2021)

Key Figures

20 out of 20 UNHCR countries / operations are reporting COVID-19 cases in the region

17.4 million 2021 planning figure for people of concern in the Middle East and North Africa

6,839 cases of COVID-19 reported among persons of concern including fatalities since March 2020

Regional Developments

As countries across the MENA region roll out their national vaccination campaigns, governments continue to implement varying levels of restrictions to limit the spread of COVID-19, including curfews and partial lockdowns. In support to Governments and partners, and to enable sound policy and decision-making during the pandemic and its aftermath, UNHCR has established an evidence-based tool, namely the COVID-19 Live Platform on Temporary Measures and Impact on Protection. In line with the vision of the Global Compact on Refugees, the platform also aims to support the identification of areas where technical and financial support might be needed, to ensure that the pandemic does not disproportionately impact refugees and others forcibly displaced.