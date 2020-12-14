UNHCR MENA COVID-19 Emergency Response Update #13 (14 December 2020)

Regional Developments

The COVID-19 situation in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region has stabilized in some countries, while in others, a resurgence of COVID-cases among populations is being observed. During November, the COVID-19 situation in Jordan deteriorated significantly, with the total number of confirmed cases more than doubling in one month and the number of deaths more than tripling. In response, the Government has continued to expand health system capacities, including through designating additional hospitals to treat COVID-19 patients. In Egypt, the number of COVID-19 cases have increased since the height of the pandemic earlier this year, prompting authorities to caution citizens in adhering to preventative measures to avoid a resurgence.

In Libya, after nearly a year of delays due to COVID-19-related worldwide border closures and movement restrictions, UNHCR evacuated a group of 79 vulnerable asylum-seekers to safety in Rwanda on 19 November. Similarly, in Lebanon, since the resumption of departure activities at the end of July, over 2,000 persons have departed for resettlement to third countries.

Meanwhile in Iraq, the government’s announcement to accelerate solutions for over 250,000 internally displaced people (IDPs) and the subsequent initiation of IDP camp closures has created uncertainty for many IDP families, particularly in the context of COVID-19 and as the winter season has begun. Together with partners, UNHCR is supporting the authorities to inform families about the timeline of closures, options for those unable to return and assistance that will be provided upon return. UNHCR’s Sub Office in Mosul has resumed ASSIST enrolment activities (used to determine beneficiaries of cash support but suspended since March due to COVID-19 prevention measures), to target areas of return from Hammam Al-Alil and other IDP sites – ensuring assistance continues to reach the most vulnerable populations during this challenging time.