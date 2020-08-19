UNHCR MENA COVID-19 Emergency Response Update #12 (19 August 2020)

Regional Developments

Operational Context

Following the deadly blast in Beirut, Lebanon on 4 August, nearly 220 people have died, 6,000 people injured and a reported 300,000 displaced. The impact of the Beirut Port explosion has been felt across much of Beirut, if not Lebanon, creating immediate humanitarian needs on top of what were already trying times.

The exposure has affected everyone, regardless of nationality or status. UNHCR is contacting all refugee households residing in affected areas and ensuring referrals for onward support. As of 14 August, UNHCR is aware that the total number of confirmed refugee deaths stands at 13 individuals, with 224 injured. The explosions hit as Lebanon faces a multi-faceted crisis. In recent months, the socio-economic situation of Lebanese, refugees and migrant workers has continued to deteriorate, with the cost of basic needs exponentially rising as a result of the deep economic and financial crisis, exacerbated by the impact of COVID-19. The number of positive COVID-19 cases in Lebanon has significantly increased over the past two weeks, with a further spike expected in the coming period.

UNHCR calls on the international community to stand by the people of Lebanon, show solidarity and provide meaningful support to this generous country that has hosted so many refugees even during a very difficult period.

UNHCR is mobilizing, together with other humanitarian partners to respond to the immediate needs to the most affected and most vulnerable households and individuals in Lebanon, including Lebanese, refugees and migrant workers. Efforts are focussed on shelter assistance and protection interventions which have been included in the recently launched InterAgency Humanitarian Appeal for Lebanon, with financial requirements of USD 565 million, of which USD 35 million are UNHCR’s requirements. Health support is already covered under UNHCR’s COVID-19 Appeal, launched earlier this year.