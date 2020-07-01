UNHCR MENA COVID-19 Emergency Response Update #10 (23 July 2020)

Operational Context

On 30 June, the fourth Brussels Conference Supporting Syria and the Region conference was held. The impact of COVID-19 on host communities and refugees featured through the Conference, compounding the existing economic downturn and further exacerbating protection risks for the most vulnerable. With USD 5.5 billion for 2020 and USD 2.2 billion in multi-year funding pledged, the international community reaffirmed their commitment to Syrians and the region.

Inside Syria, more than 11 million people are in need of aid and protection. As of 20 July, 522 laboratory-confirmed cases have been reported by the Ministry of Health and 25 fatalities. Of the 4.1 million people living in north-west Syria, 2.7 million people are estimated to be internally displaced. As of 15 July, eight COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in north-west Syria, with humanitarian and health partners continuing efforts to mitigate against the spread of the pandemic. Contact tracing has been activated, and people who have been in contact with the individuals have been advised to self-isolate and be alert to potential symptoms. Persons exhibiting symptoms are being tested for COVID-19. Precautions against a potential spread of the virus have been scaled up, including restrictions on movements, gatherings, and commercial activities. As of 12 July, more than 2,500 samples had been tested for COVID-19. With the confirmation of the first positive cases of COVID-19 in north-west Syria, UNHCR has requested all its partners to prioritize online awareness raising messages on COVID-19 and mitigation measures.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, in 2020 UNHCR has quadrupled its emergency response and support through its cross-border operation from Gaziantep, Turkey. In total this year (January to June), over 250,000 people have received non-food item (NFI) kits, and over 20,000 households have been assisted with tents. As of end-June, UNHCR had reached its target of 90,000 NFI kits to be sent across the border to Syria (trans-shipped). In addition, 37,360 tents (93% of the 40,000 target) have been trans-shipped so far. With the UN Security Council Resolution on 11 June authorizing crossborder operations extended for one year through the Bab Al-Hawa border crossing, UNHCR is adjusting its provision of humanitarian assistance accordingly