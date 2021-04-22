UNHCR MENA COVID-19 Emergency Response Report, March to December 2020

Introduction

In 2020, UNHCR and partners continued to stay and deliver protection and assistance. Remote protection services, supporting access to health and education services, shelter assistance and cash programming have proved essential to refugees, asylum-seekers, the internally displaced and stateless persons.

In 2021, UNHCR plans to expand these programmes, continue to support national response plans, and prepare to enable effective vaccination campaigns which are inclusive of refugees, internally displaced persons (IDPs) and other forcibly displaced persons.

This report provides an overview of: