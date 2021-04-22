Syria + 18 more
UNHCR MENA COVID-19 Emergency Response Report, March to December 2020
Attachments
Introduction
In 2020, UNHCR and partners continued to stay and deliver protection and assistance. Remote protection services, supporting access to health and education services, shelter assistance and cash programming have proved essential to refugees, asylum-seekers, the internally displaced and stateless persons.
In 2021, UNHCR plans to expand these programmes, continue to support national response plans, and prepare to enable effective vaccination campaigns which are inclusive of refugees, internally displaced persons (IDPs) and other forcibly displaced persons.
This report provides an overview of:
The impact of COVID-19 on displaced populations and host communities;
UNHCR’s COVID-19 response in 2020 and highlights from operations across MENA;
UNHCR’s COVID-19 2020 financial requirements and contributions received; and
UNHCR’s COVID-19 2021 strategy and financial requirements for 2021.