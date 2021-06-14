UNHCR MENA COVID-19 COVID-19 Vaccinations: Update #3 (June 2021)

Overview

• COVID-19 remains a global challenge and must be addressed through solidarity and cooperation. UNHCR has been advocating for the equitable inclusion of refugees, internally displaced and stateless populations through the COVAX Facility, a global initiative that brings together governments and manufacturers to ensure that COVID-19 vaccines eventually reach those in greatest need. UNHCR also continues to advocate with Governments in the MENA region for the equitable inclusion of all people regardless of status – including refugees, asylum seekers, internally displaced and stateless persons – in their COVID-19 national vaccination plans.

• Inclusion is key to protecting refugees, IDPs, stateless people and their host communities. To protect refugees, IDPs, stateless people and their local communities, they need to continue to be included in all phases of the national response plans, alongside national citizens. Safeguarding their health also protects the health of their host communities and societies. The pandemic will only be brought under control when vaccines are available on an equal basis to all people regardless of their status.

• The cumulative impact of COVID-19 has induced an unprecedented protection and socio-economic crisis on communities at large and more specifically for refugees,

IDPs and stateless people. From restricted access to asylum, spiraling gender-based violence, worsening poverty, rising xenophobia, health risks and more – the consequences of the pandemic are threatening the rights, safety and lives of millions of people. UNHCR support to countries through other COVID-preparedness and response interventions continues.

Among these are critical health, sanitation, hygiene and logistical support as well as personal protective equipment