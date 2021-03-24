UNHCR MENA COVID-19 COVID-19 Vaccinations: Update #2 (24 March 2021)

Highlights:

UNHCR continues to advocate with all Governments to ensure that refugees, asylum-seekers, internally displaced persons and stateless people are included in national vaccination plans , in line with the World Health Organisation’s vaccination criteria and on par with nationals.

The world’s first vaccination centre in a refugee camp opened in Zaatari camp, Jordan, on 15 February.

Situation overview

• COVID-19 remains a global challenge and must be addressed through solidarity and cooperation. UNHCR has been advocating for the equitable inclusion of refugees, internally displaced and stateless populations through the COVAX Facility, a global initiative that brings together governments and manufacturers to ensure that COVID-19 vaccines eventually reach those in greatest need.

• Inclusion is key to protecting refugees, IDPs, stateless people and their host communities. To protect refugees, IDPs, stateless people and their local communities, they need to continue to be included in all phases of the national response plans, alongside national citizens. Safeguarding their health also protects the health of their host communities and societies. The pandemic will only be brought under control when vaccines are available on an equal basis to all people regardless of their status.

• UNHCR is advocating with Governments in the MENA region to include refugees, asylum seekers, internally displaced and stateless persons in their COVID-19 national vaccination plans. So far, over three-quarters of the countries in the MENA region have confirmed the inclusion of refugees in their national vaccination programmes. Additional countries have shown positive indications that they will include refugees in their plans, though many are adopting a phased approach and some are still finalising their implementation plans.

• The cumulative impact of COVID-19 has induced an unprecedented protection and socio-economic crisis on communities at large and more specifically for refugees, internally displaced persons (IDPs) and stateless people. From restricted access to asylum, spiraling gender-based violence, worsening poverty, rising xenophobia, health risks and more – the consequences of the pandemic are threatening the rights, safety and lives of millions of refugees, IDPs and stateless people.

• As of mid-March, vaccination programmes have started and are underway in at least 15 countries in the MENA region. As countries across the region roll out their national vaccination campaigns, governments continue to implement varying levels of restrictions to limit the spread of COVID-19, including curfews and partial lockdowns.