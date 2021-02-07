UNHCR MENA COVID-19 COVID-19 Vaccinations: Update #1 (7 February 2021)

Highlights

• UNHCR continues to advocate for the equitable inclusion of refugees, internally displaced and stateless populations through the COVAX Facility, a global initiative that brings together governments and manufacturers to ensure that COVID-19 vaccines eventually reach those in greatest need.

• So far, there are positive indications from more than half of the countries in the MENA region that they will include refugees and other persons of concern to UNHCR in the national vaccination programmes. However, some countries are adopting a phased approach and for many countries planning ** Figures from the UNHCR Global Appeal 2021 (excluding Turkey, which hosts 3.6 million Syrian refugees). is still ongoing. In some cases, UNHCR does not yet know if and how persons of concern will have access to vaccination in the near future.

• While UNHCR is not procuring vaccinations – as this remains the prerogative and responsibility of governments – it continues to support governments through other COVIDpreparedness and response interventions, in coordination with the World Health Organisation (WHO) and other UN agencies.

Situation overview

• The cumulative impact of COVID-19 has induced an unprecedented protection and socio-economic crisis on communities at large and more specifically for refugees, internally displaced persons (IDPs) and stateless people.

From restricted access to asylum, spiraling gender-based violence, worsening poverty, rising xenophobia, health risks and more – the consequences of the pandemic are threatening the rights, safety and lives of millions of refugees,

IDPs and stateless people.

• COVID-19 remains a global challenge and must be addressed through solidarity and cooperation. UNHCR is advocating with all Governments to ensure that refugees, asylum-seekers and stateless people are included in national vaccination plans, in line with WHO’s vaccination criteria and on par with nationals.

• Inclusion is key to protecting refugees, IDPs, stateless people and their host communities. It is not in the interest of any community or state to have people marginalized, exposed and unprotected. To protect refugees, IDPs, stateless people and their local communities, they need to continue to be included in all phases of the national response plans. Safeguarding their health also protects the health of their host communities and societies.