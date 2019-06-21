UNHCR Cross-Border Humanitarian Response Fact Sheet - Northwest Syria - May 2019

21,740 Households assisted through UNHCR with core relief items and shelter material in 2019

108,940 Individuals reached through UNHCR with core relief items and shelter material in 2019

119 Trucks with UNHCR humanitarian supplies sent across the border in 2019

66,854 Individuals reached with protection services by UNHCR and partners in 2019

Major developments

The year 2019 is seeing intense hostilities between the Government of Syria and non-state armed groups, and among the latter that have affected thousands of people in northern Hama and southern Idleb, displacing many. The situation was further aggravated by heavy rains and floods in northern Syria at the end of December and beginning of January. More floods affected the area at the end of March, causing more displacements. An upsurge in violence in May caused additional large numbers of people to be displaced.

Major developments had taken place in north-west Syria already in 2018. As a result, more than 688,000 people were newly displaced within non-state armed group controlled areas.

A Readiness and Response Plan for north-west Syria is still in play and outlines the planned response to the cross-border team in Turkey.