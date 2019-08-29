29 Aug 2019

UNHCR Cross-Border Humanitarian Response Fact Sheet - Northwest Syria - July 2019

Published on 31 Jul 2019
22,740 Households assisted through UNHCR with core relief items and shelter material in 2019

113,940 Individuals reached through UNHCR with core relief items and shelter material in 2019

124 Trucks with UNHCR humanitarian supplies sent across the border in 2019

95,080 Individuals reached with protection services by UNHCR and partners in 2019

Major developments

The year 2019 is seeing intense hostilities between the Government of Syria and non-state armed groups, and among the latter that have affected thousands of people in north-west Syria. The situation was aggravated by heavy rains and floods in northern Syria at the end of December and beginning of January, and again in March.

High levels of violence that started in late April and are continuing unabated have caused high numbers of injuries and deaths, destruction of civilian infrastructure and disruption in the provision of basic services. As a result, more than half a million people have been displaced from southern Idleb and northern Hama.

Major developments had taken place in north-west Syria already in 2018 and more than 688,000 people were newly displaced within non-state armed group controlled areas.

A Readiness and Response Plan for north-west Syria is still in play and outlines the planned response to the crossborder team in Turkey.

