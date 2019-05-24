24 May 2019

UNHCR Cross-Border Humanitarian Response Fact Sheet - Northwest Syria - April 2019

Report
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 30 Apr 2019
preview
Download PDF (698.63 KB)

18,620 Households assisted through UNHCR with core relief items and shelter material in 2019

93,220 Individuals reached through UNHCR with core relief items and shelter material in 2019

93 Trucks with UNHCR humanitarian supplies sent across the border in 2019

56,505 Individuals reached with protection services by UNHCR and partners in 2019

Major developments

In 2018, major developments took place in north-west Syria in regard to inter-factional conflicts and shifting frontlines, military and political control and local agreements on formerly opposition-held enclaves (e.g. eastern Ghouta, northern Homs). As a result, more than 688,000 people were newly displaced within non-state armed group controlled areas in north-west Syria in 2018. People continued to be displaced in 2019.
In 2019, intense hostilities between the Government of Syria and non-state armed groups, and among the latter have affected thousands of people in northern Hama and southern Idleb, causing a large number of people to be displaced.
The situation was further aggravated by heavy rains and floods in northern Syria at the end of December and beginning of January. More floods affected the area at the end of March, causing further displacements.
A Readiness and Response Plan for north-west Syria is still in play and outlines the planned response to the crossborder team in Turkey.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.