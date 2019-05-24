UNHCR Cross-Border Humanitarian Response Fact Sheet - Northwest Syria - April 2019

18,620 Households assisted through UNHCR with core relief items and shelter material in 2019

93,220 Individuals reached through UNHCR with core relief items and shelter material in 2019

93 Trucks with UNHCR humanitarian supplies sent across the border in 2019

56,505 Individuals reached with protection services by UNHCR and partners in 2019

Major developments

In 2018, major developments took place in north-west Syria in regard to inter-factional conflicts and shifting frontlines, military and political control and local agreements on formerly opposition-held enclaves (e.g. eastern Ghouta, northern Homs). As a result, more than 688,000 people were newly displaced within non-state armed group controlled areas in north-west Syria in 2018. People continued to be displaced in 2019.

In 2019, intense hostilities between the Government of Syria and non-state armed groups, and among the latter have affected thousands of people in northern Hama and southern Idleb, causing a large number of people to be displaced.

The situation was further aggravated by heavy rains and floods in northern Syria at the end of December and beginning of January. More floods affected the area at the end of March, causing further displacements.

A Readiness and Response Plan for north-west Syria is still in play and outlines the planned response to the crossborder team in Turkey.