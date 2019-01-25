25 Jan 2019

UNHCR Cross-Border Humanitarian Response Fact Sheet - Northwest Syria - December 2018

from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 31 Dec 2018
54,900 Households assisted through UNCHR with core relief items and shelter material in 2018

284,520 Beneficiaries reached through UNHCR with core relief items by and shelter material in 2018

276 Trucks with UNHCR humanitarian supplies sent across the border in 2018

157,520 Beneficiaries reached with protection activities by UNHCR

Major developments

In 2018, major developments took place in north-west Syria in regards to inter-factional conflicts and shifting frontlines, military and political control, and local agreements on formerly opposition-held enclaves (e.g. eastern Ghouta, northern Homs). As a result, more than 550,000 people were newly displaced within non-state armed group controlled areas in Idleb, Aleppo, and Hama Governorates.

This has resulted in an unprecedented concentration of people in a very limited space. Over the last nine months, some shelter facilities have been saturated, with an occupancy rate of 120%. This concentration exacerbates tensions and make people live in very dire conditions. An estimated 3,868,228 people are currently living in northwest Syria including 2,987,916 in non-state armed group controlled areas in Idleb, western Aleppo, northern Hama and eastern Latakia. Among 1,9 million people are IDPs of whom 417,501 are staying in 336 IDP settlements.

Intense hostilities between non-state armed groups affected thousands of people, including IDPs. The situation was further aggravated by heavy rains and floods at the end of December.

A Readiness and Response Plan for north-west Syria is still in play and outline the planned response to the crossborder team in Turkey.

