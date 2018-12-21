UNHCR Cross-Border Humanitarian Response Fact Sheet - Northwest Syria - November 2018

52,480 Households assisted through UNCHR with core relief items and shelter material in 2018

272,880 Beneficiaries reached through UNHCR with core relief items and shelter material in 2018

257 Trucks with UNHCR humanitarian supplies sent across the border in 2018

144,680 Beneficiaries reached with protection activities by UNHCR and partners in 2018

Major developments

In 2018, major developments took place in north-west Syria in regards to inter-factional conflicts and shifting frontlines, military and political control, and local agreements on formerly opposition-held enclaves (e.g. eastern Ghouta, northern Homs). As a result, more than 550,000 people were newly displaced within non-state armed group controlled areas in Idleb, Aleppo, and Hama Governorates.

This has resulted in an unprecedented concentration of people in a very limited space. Over the last nine months, some shelter facilities have been saturated, with an occupancy rate of 120%. This concentration exacerbates tensions and make people live in very dire conditions. An estimated 3,868,228 people are currently living in northwest Syria including 2,987,916 in non-state armed group controlled areas in Idleb, western Aleppo, northern Hama and eastern Latakia. Among 1,9 million people are IDPs of whom 417,501 are staying in 336 IDP settlements.

On 17 September, Iran, Russia and Turkey agreed to establish a demilitarized zone on the perimeter of Idleb province. The agreement has temporarily halted any major offensive in the area.

A Readiness and Response Plan for north-west Syria is still in play and outline the planned response to the crossborder team in Turkey.