UNHCR Cross-Border Humanitarian Response Fact Sheet - Northwest Syria - August 2018

39,480 Households assisted through UNCHR with core relief items and shelter material in 2018

203,880 Beneficiaries reached through UNHCR with core relief items and shelter material in 2018

189 Trucks with UNHCR humanitarian supplies sent across the border in 2018

105,817 Beneficiaries reached with protection activities by UNHCR and partners in 2018

Major developments

In 2018, major developments took place in northwest Syria in regards to inter-factional conflicts and shifting frontlines, military and political control, and local agreements on formerly opposition-held enclaves (e.g. Eastern Ghouta, northern Homs). As a result, more than 550,000 people were newly displaced within non-state armed group controlled areas in Idleb, Aleppo, and Hama governorates.

This has resulted in an unprecedented concentration of people in a very limited space. Over the last nine months, some shelter facilities have been saturated, with an occupancy rate of 120%. This concentration exacerbates tensions and make people live in very dire conditions. An estimated 3,868,228 people are currently living in northwest Syria including 2,987,916 in non-state armed group controlled areas in Idleb, western Aleppo, northern Hama and Eastern Latakia. Among 1,9 million people are IDPs of whom 417,501 are staying in 336 IDP settlements.

In August, diplomatic efforts were ongoing to avoid escalation of conflict in Idleb. An offensive is expected to result in a large displacement of the civilian population, mainly to areas north of Idleb near the Syria-Turkey border.

A Readiness and Response Plan for northwest Syria has been developed, outlining the planned response to the cross-border team in Turkey.

Background

Following the adoption of UN Security Council Resolution 2165, UNHCR established its cross-border activities from Southern Turkey in July 2014. In 2018, through its own programme, UNHCR has partnerships with 7 organizations - IRC, ACTED, WATAN, GHIRAS, SHAFAK, NRC and SPIRIT- to assist displaced people by providing core relief items (CRIs), shelter support, and protection services. In addition, UNHCR is leading the Protection, Shelter/NFI and Camp Coordination and Camp Management (CCCM) Clusters. All Clusters closely follow the humanitarian developments in the conflict areas in northwest Syria and contribute to emergency preparedness plans accordingly.