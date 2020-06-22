UNHCR Briefing Note: Latest Developments in displacement dynamics in countries neighbouring Syria - Issued for the Brussels IV Conference June 2020: Supporting the Future of Syria and the Region

Almost ten years into the Syria crisis, the 5.5 million registered Syrian refugees and the countries and communities who have generously hosted them have been struggling through an economic downturn which has been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the face of increasing poverty and shrinking protection space, the international community needs to provide extraordinary support to host countries, communities and refugees in these unprecedented times.

Pre-COVID-19, the majority of refugee men, women, girls, and boys and vulnerable host communities were already living on or beneath national poverty levels. The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated pre-existing protection risks and socio-economic challenges, heightening the risk of a further descent into poverty, while putting the economies, services and infrastructure of host countries and communities even further under strain.

UNHCR advocates for a Comprehensive Protection and Solutions approach to the Syria crisis, encompassing support to host countries, pursuing protection and self-reliance of refugees, resettlement and enabling voluntary return. Recent developments in these areas and in the context of COVID-19, include:

Turkey, Lebanon, Jordan, Iraq and Egypt continue to generously host refugee men, women, girls and boys, providing access to safety and protection, including registration and legal stay, documentation, health and education services and livelihoods opportunities, and programmes to address specific needs of refugees in light of gender, age and other characteristics. The international community has supported host country response plans with over USD 15 billion through the UN-led Refugee and Resilience Response plan (3RP) since 2015. Combining humanitarian and resilience approaches, the 3RP has set the pace globally for innovative and cost-effective programming that supports both refugees and host countries. Much more has been channeled through States bilateral support and through multi-lateral institutions. In the context of the unprecedented economic downturn and impact of COVID-19, this support needs to be further expanded into 2020 and 2021, with host governments needing more predictable multi-year funding and access to concessional loans and other packages, not least given the uncertainty COVID-19 has created. Flexible and unearmarked funding is also key, as it enables humanitarian actors to respond immediately to emerging critical needs – which has proved invaluable during the COVID-19 response.

The dramatic reduction of global resettlement places since 2016 is concerning. The outlook for 2020 and beyond forecasts a continuing downward trend, despite the ongoing and critical needs in the region. When international movement restrictions lift, there is need for a renewed focus on resettlement and complementary pathways as durable solutions, as a very tangible form of responsibility sharing and a solution for the refugees concerned.

In 2019, almost 95,000 refugee returns were verified, an increase of nearly three-quarters compared to the preceding year. However, due to the impact of COVID-19, there were no verified returns between mid-March and the end of May. On 1st June, Turkey resumed official return activities. Iraq temporarily opened the border for returns in late May and early June. Though not formally verified by UNHCR, several thousand Syrians returned from Lebanon through Masnaa border crossing. The protection and socio-economic situation of the COVID crisis may impact on the decision-making of those contemplating return once border measures and other movement restrictions are lifted. Led by UNHCR, inter-agency preparedness work continues around how to better support refugees who may exercise their right to return in the near term.

It is crucial that, while addressing their own domestic challenges related to COVID-19, the international community builds on their already significant support to the governments of Turkey, Jordan, Iraq, Lebanon and Egypt, enabling them to help their own citizens while maintaining access to protection, services and livelihoods for refugees. Sustained support to host countries and assistance programmes is also a crucial means of enabling refugees to make free and informed decisions regarding their future, including return to Syria, and prevent refugees from feeling compelled to return before they consider it a safe and sustainable solution. Expanding resettlement is also critical both to give individual families a future, and to demonstrate to host countries that the international community is ready to share this fundamental responsibility of hosting Syrian refugees