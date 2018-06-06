06 Jun 2018

UNHCR 2018 Critical funding needs - Syrian refugees and IDPs (04 June 2018)

Report
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 04 Jun 2018
UNHCR URGENTLY REQUIRES SOME USD 452 MILLION TO ADDRESS THE MOST ACUTE AND PRESSING NEEDS OF SYRIAN REFUGEES IN TURKEY, LEBANON, JORDAN, IRAQ AND EGYPT, AND INTERNALLY DISPLACED PERSONS (IDPS) IN SYRIA

UNHCR is calling for urgent funding of some USD 452 million to ensure that millions of Syrian refugees and IDPs do not miss out on vital protection and assistance support in the second half of 2018.

Some USD 388.5 million will enable UNHCR to continue its essential programmes for Syrian refugees in the second half of the year in Turkey, Lebanon, Jordan, Iraq and Egypt. With over 5.6 million Syrian refugees registered across the region, including 2.6 million children, the needs of refugees remain acute, with many not having the means to cover the basic essentials of life, such as health care and education. With additional funding, UNHCR programmes will help millions of Syrian refugees receive protection support and meet their basic and essential needs.

UNHCR is also urgently calling for some USD 64 million to address the most acute and pressing needs of displaced people in Syria. With hundreds of thousands of people displaced since the start of the year, many people are facing increasingly desperate circumstances and rely on the support and assistance of UNHCR and other humanitarian partners to meet their basic daily needs. With additional funding, UNHCR can rapidly scale up its activities across key sectors, such as protection, shelter, and the provision of basic items, helping up to one million people.

Part of the urgent funding requirements will go towards putting in place the winter response for later in the year – it is vital to start response activities early to ensure families get the extra support well before the winter season starts.

