UNHCR 2018 - 2019 Regional Winterization Assistance Plan - Syria and Iraq situations (Syria, Lebanon, Jordan, Iraq, and Egypt)

More than 14 million people have been displaced from their homes in Syria and Iraq, with nearly 5.9 million seeking refuge in neighbouring countries. UNHCR estimates that 3.4 million vulnerable people (Syrian and Iraqi IDPs and refugees) need urgent help to properly prepare for the up-coming winter.

USD 168 million is needed to ensure that life-saving winterization assistance is in place before freezing temperatures grip the region, exposing tens of thousands of families. For many, this will be the eighth consecutive winter in displacement.

The majority of the planned intervention will be in the form of cash assistance and core winter items. Significant investment is also planned in insulating and repairing shelters and improving drainage in camps. UNHCR winterization programme covers the period from September 2018 to March 2019.

UNHCR’s winterization strategy focuses on three broad areas of intervention:

Provision of seasonal cash assistance for vulnerable families to meet their additional needs during the winter months.

Provision of core relief items specific to winter such as high thermal blankets, plastic sheets, heaters and gas cylinders, and winter clothes.

Winterization of shelter including shelter weather-proofing and repairs, improvements to drainage systems and other infrastructure in camps and informal settlements.

The winterization programme is implemented through UNHCR’s own staff, government agencies, partners, and community outreach volunteers in coordination with the broader inter-agency response platforms.