UNHCR 2018 - 2019 Regional Winterization Assistance Final Report - Syria and Iraq Situations (Syria, Turkey, Lebanon, Jordan, Iraq, and Egypt)

More than 14 million people have been displaced from their homes in Syria and Iraq, with nearly 5.9 million seeking refuge in neighbouring countries. UNHCR estimates that 3.4 million vulnerable people (Syrian and Iraqi IDPs and refugees) need urgent help to properly prepare for the up-coming winter.

USD 168 million is needed to ensure that life-saving winterization assistance is in place before freezing temperatures grip the region, exposing tens of thousands of families. For many, this will be the eighth consecutive winter in displacement.

The majority of the planned intervention will be in the form of cash assistance and core winter items. Significant investment is also planned in insulating and repairing shelters and improving drainage in camps. UNHCR winterization programme covers the period from September 2018 to March 2019.