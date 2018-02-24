24 Feb 2018

Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, Mark Lowcock: Statement on Syria (24 February 2018)

Report
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 24 Feb 2018
preview
Download PDF (334.67 KB)

I welcome the unity shown today by the members of the Security Council in adopting a resolution demanding a sustained ceasefire of at least 30 days throughout Syria, humanitarian access, and medical evacuations.

But words must now quickly become action – any cessation of hostilities must be real. Attacks must stop.

The civilians in Eastern Ghouta in particular must be given respite from the relentless attacks that have reportedly left hundreds killed over the last days. They must be able to receive the assistance they need, and those in need of urgent medical evacuation must be able to access the care they need immediately. The United Nations and our humanitarian partners are on the ground and ready over the next few days to support life-saving aid convoys to all besieged and hard-to-reach places across the country, starting in Eastern Ghouta, Rukban, and Afrin, as well as medical evacuations from Eastern Ghouta. We call on all parties to make that possible.

New York, 24 February 2018

