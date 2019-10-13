Unbroken: Stories of Syrian Adolescent Girls

INTRODUCTION

What is it like for a young girl growing up in the midst of the Syria crisis?

Such is the question the interviewer addressed to 17-year-old Layali, who was a mere 11 years old when she fled her hometown in Qamishli, northern Syria, to take refuge in Iraq. Outside the steel-panelled caravan where the interview took place, the Domiz 1 camp teemed with life. Children played football, soft music echoed from a nearby arts and crafts class, and nails were being hammered at a construction site across the road.

Layali paused and looked away, gazing through the makeshift window. For a moment, she appeared as if she were about to cry, but then she smiled defiantly and said, “I’ve learned a lot.” Layali’s story — not to mention her unbreakable character — is that of countless Syrian adolescent girls whose lives have been uprooted by the ongoing violence in their country.

For Layali, the crisis confronted her with an array of daunting challenges.

Not only had she seen family members and loved ones gunned down in the maelstrom of the crisis, but she is also a survivor of several forms of genderbased violence, including harassment and sexual violence. Listening to her story, one is immediately struck by her strength and eloquence. She speaks with deliberation, displaying the composure of a humanitarian activist far beyond her 17 years, toughened yes, but wiser too, after years of being exposed to strife. And yet, for all that she has endured, she clings adamantly to her innocence and her sense of humour.

Since the onset of the Syria crisis in 2011, the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) has consistently documented the toll the crisis has taken on adolescent girls, many of whom were between five and eleven years old when the crisis erupted. While women and girls alike have borne the brunt of the crisis, girls — especially adolescent girls — have faced increasingly complex challenges that stand to alter the course of their development and impact the rest of their lives.

Violation of privacy, movement restrictions, child marriage, and sexual and physical violence continue to be part of their daily reality, embroiling them in a web of violence that can transcend generations. The trials they have gone through over the past nine years have defined and indelibly shaped much of their formative years. The data collected by UNFPA was documented in two comprehensive publications, beginning with The Adolescent Girls Strategy (2017), which underscored the importance of programming for adolescent girls, and When Caged Birds Sing (2018), an in-depth analysis of the challenges confronting adolescent girls and their far-reaching consequences for survivors, their families and communities at large. “At some point, I had to ask myself where I go from this point onwards.” And yet girls like Layali emerge from the ashes of crisis to demonstrate the resilience of the human spirit, surviving and thriving where many seemingly stronger adults might falter. “At some point, I had to ask myself where I go from this point onwards,” Layali explains, her voice firm and steady. “Despite the pain that I and many like me have been through, I still believe in the possibility of a better world, where young girls can live out their childhoods in peace and freedom.

This is why I decided to volunteer to help those who have suffered as I have, to make sure that my generation will not make the same mistakes.” This publication is an attempt to showcase the strength of girls like Layali, girls whose lives were forever altered by the callous and discrimatory depredations of crisis, yet remained determined to persevere and pursue their dream of a better world. The stories featured in the following pages not only demonstrate the remarkable strength of adolescent girls in the face of enormous odds, but also serve to underscore the importance of ensuring that their insights inform any and all discussions about humanitarian activities, human resilience and peacebuilding programmes.

The stories featured in the following pages were acquired in direct conversations and interviews with Syrian adolescent girls and their families living in Syria or in refugee camps and in host communities in Turkey, Lebanon, Jordan, and Iraq.

Given the sensitive nature of the subject matter, and protection and the potential security issues associated with telling these stories, special care has been taken to adhere to the wishes of these girls. No real names feature in these accounts and details of hometowns and current whereabouts appear only intermittently in keeping with the wishes of those interviewed and quoted. Moreover, the photographs of adolescent girls that feature throughout this publication are not directly linked to the quotes that appear on them.