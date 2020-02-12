UN humanitarian chief: The carnage in Syria’s Idleb should not come as a surprise to anyone

Following is the latest op-ed of the United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, Mark Lowcock, in The Telegraph:

In the last 24 hours 20,000 people in Idleb packed their belongings and fled to escape bombing. Mostly women and children, they travel in open trucks or by foot; during daylight and at night.

As they move, they look to the sky and wonder if they are about to be bombed. They head north and west into the ever smaller space considered safe near the Turkish border. Most camps are full. Many sleep in the open in fields.

Read more on United Nations OCHA