UN emergency fund injects $125 million to scale up aid in 11 countries with underfunded crises

(New York, 13 December 2019): UN humanitarian chief Mark Lowcock has released US$125 million from the Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) to urgently boost humanitarian response to people in need in 11 countries across the world in 2020.

This allocation is one of the highest in the fund’s history and will support cross-border crises in and around Syria, the Sahel region and Central America, among others.

The CERF provides time-critical funding to sudden-onset or rapidly deteriorating crises and aims to grow into a $1 billion-a-year emergency relief mechanism.

Allocation decisions for underfunded emergencies are based on detailed analysis of more than 70 humanitarian indicators and consultations with stakeholders.

Mark Lowcock, the United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, said “the CERF is a safety net that saves millions of innocent lives in armed conflicts, natural disasters and other crises. This year brought unprecedented demand for humanitarian response as several crises have taken a turn for the worse and other funding streams haven’t caught up.

“This injection of money will help front-line responders provide more treatments for children suffering from malnutrition, primary health care, emergency education, protection, and shelter, water, food and livelihood assistance. I sincerely thank our donors for making this happen.”

The new $125 million allocation is distributed among relief organizations in the Democratic Republic of the Congo ($30 million); Syria ($25 million); Lebanon ($13 million); Chad ($12 million); Niger ($11 million); Haiti ($7 million); Jordan ($6 million); Mauritania ($6 million); Democratic People's Republic of Korea ($5 million); Guatemala ($5 million) and Honduras ($5 million).

Established by the UN General Assembly in 2005 as a global fund ‘for all, by all’, CERF enables timely, effective and life-saving humanitarian action supporting UN agencies and others to kick-start or reinforce emergency response across the world. With generous contributions from 127 Member States and Observers, as well as other donors, the fund has assisted hundreds of millions of people by providing $6 billion since its inception to over 100 countries and territories, including over $2 billion to underfunded crises.

For further information, please contact:

In New York, Zoe Paxton, zoe.paxton@un.org, + 1 917 297 1542

In Geneva, Jens Laerke, laerke@un.org, +41 79 472 9750