UK Pledges £158 million to support vulnerable Syrians: 10 May 2022

The UK is pledging up to £158 million to support vulnerable Syrians as well as help mitigate the destabilising impact of the conflict in the region.

The UK pledges continued support to Syrians as conflict enters 12th year.

Funding will target food production, women and girls, cross-border aid and humanitarian access.

Humanitarian situation has been exacerbated by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The UK will provide life-saving support to Syrians affected by their country’s ongoing conflict the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) has announced ahead of the ’Supporting the Future of Syria and the Region’ pledging conference in Brussels today (Tuesday 10 May).

The UK is pledging up to £158 million to support vulnerable Syrians as well as help mitigate the destabilising impact of the conflict in the region. The funding will be directed to meet UK’s four priorities:

Scaling up the proportion of funds devoted to early recovery and resilience interventions inside Syria to support food production and livelihoods.

Protecting women and girls from violence and promoting their right to, and role, in developing a lasting peace.

Ensure people receive lifesaving assistance, preserve cross-border aid and improve delivery coordination.

Addressing the deteriorating humanitarian and security situation in North East Syria by ensuring access and improved humanitarian service provision.

Across the region, the UK will continue to support Syria’s neighbours to deal with the impact of the conflict and help mitigate the significant challenges they face and ensure the Syrian refugees they host are protected.

The UK will call on the whole international community to continue to support Syria as it has done over the last 11 years. The humanitarian situation is getting worse and has been exacerbated by the Russian invasion of Ukraine. A collective response is vital to ensure the people of Syria are not forgotten and aid is delivered to the most vulnerable, the UK spokesperson will state at the conference.

The UK will continue to play its role as one of the largest bilateral donors to the Syria Crisis, having spent over £3.7 billion to date – the UK’s largest ever response to a single humanitarian crisis. The UK Government is also supporting the UN-facilitated political process to reach a lasting settlement to the conflict as soon as possible which protects the rights of all Syrians.

Minister for the Middle East, Amanda Milling, said:

I am proud to announce the UK will pledge up to £158 million during the Supporting the Future of Syria and the Region conference in Brussels today. It is vital the international community collectively supports humanitarian efforts in Syria. The UK will continue playing a leading role to ensure the people of Syria are not forgotten and a lasting settlement to the conflict is found that protects the rights of all Syrians.

