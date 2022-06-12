Two SRTF Health Interventions Receive Medical Equipment and Consumables in Ar-Raqqa and Deir ez-Zor

Ar-Raqqa –Sunday, 12 June 2022- The SRTF announced new deliveries for two of its health interventions today. The deliveries were made to the interventions; “COVID-19 Emergency Response and Establishment of Secondary and Tertiary Care in Deir ez-Zor-Phase II” and “ Support to Five Primary Health Care Clinics and Two Dialysis Centres in Deir-ez-Zor and Ar-Raqqa Governorates” and consisted of medical equipment and consumables for a dialysis center.

The delivery for the first intervention consisted of a CT scan and two dialysis devices, while the second intervention received 25,200 pieces of consumables including dialyzers, dialysis tubing sets, citric acid, arteriovenous festulla needles, sodium bicarbonate powder for hemodialysis packs.

Collectively, the two health interventions are estimated to serve over 178,000 beneficiaries directly in the targeted areas.

For further information on the projects, please see:

COVID-19 Emergency Response and Establishment of Secondary and Tertiary Care in Deir Ez Zor -Phase II

Support to Five Primary Health Care Clinics and Two Dialysis Centers in Deir ez-Zor and Ar-Raqqa Governorates

For more information on the SRTF visit:

http://www.srtfund.org

Media outlets may contact:

communications@srtfund.org