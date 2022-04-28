Two SRTF Health Interventions Receive a Fresh Batch of Medications and Consumables in Ar-Raqqa and Deir ez-Zor

Deir Ez-Zor – Thursday, 28 April 2022 – Two SRTF health interventions received batches of medication today namely;” Provision of Primary and Specialised medical Services in Deir Ez-Zor Governorate” and "Support to Five Primary Health Care Clinics and Two Dialysis Centres in Deir-ez-Zor and Ar-Raqqa Governorates.

The first health intervention received 24 types of medication and 4 types of needed consumables to treat patients in two primary health care centers ( PHCCs) as well as in one mobile clinic supported under this project. As for the second intervention, it received 37types of medications that will be used in one of the primary health care centers supported under this project.

Between these two health interventions, the first, with a total budget of EUR 2.5 million and the second a budget of EUR 1.3 million, around 373 thousand people are expected to directly benefit from the health support, and indirectly it is estimated that around 1.985 people will benefit from the targeted areas in Ar-Raqqa and Deir ez-Zor governorates.

For further information on the project, please see:

Provision of Primary and Specialized Medical Services in Deir ez-Zor Governorate

Support to Five Primary Health Care Clinics and Two Dialysis Centers in Deir ez-Zor and Ar-Raqqa Governorates

