Deir ez-Zor – Monday, 18 April 2022 – Today, the SRTF announced that two of its health interventions “Support to Five Primary Health Care Clinics and Two Dialysis Centres in Deir-ez-Zor and Ar-Raqqa Governorates” and “Supporting Health Services in Ar-Raqqa Governorate – Phase IV” received each, a batch of medications today.

The first intervention received 62 different types of medication to be used at one hospital supported under this intervention. This intervention aims to contribute towards enhancing access to better health services in Northeast Syria by improving the services and the synergy between the different partners who work in the health sector to support beneficiaries living in targeted areas. In addition to the direct beneficiaries 171,360, the eight-month, EUR 1.3 million budget intervention will benefit 984,798 patients indirectly.

Two SRTF- Funded Health Interventions Receive a Batch of Medications in Deir ez-Zor and Ar-Raqqa Governorates

The second intervention received 240 medications to be used by the primary health care centers and one hospital funded under this intervention. This intervention aims to maintain the services of seven PHC clinics, ambulances, and ancillaries already established and functioning throughout the previous three phases to deliver basic healthcare in the seven locations that were already supported. Additionally, the intervention will continue the services provided by the COVID-19 specialized hospital. This intervention has a budget of EUR 1.7 million and will directly benefit 82,744 people, in addition to 149,427 beneficiaries indirectly.

