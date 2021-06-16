Two Rub Halls Delivered to an SRTF Agriculture Project

Turkey – Tuesday, June 15, 2021 – The SRTF’s agriculture project, “Support of Vegetable Production in Northern Aleppo” received two Rub Halls today.

The 15X7 meters frames at 4 meters height will be used as extension centers for farmers and can accommodate around 100 people each.

The delivered Rub Halls will also be used as temporary storage facilities for vegetables and inputs during harvesting season and prior to input distribution to the targeted farmers.

This project has a budget of EUR 1,76 million and aims to recover and revitalize vegetable production in Northern Aleppo by providing local farmers with the necessary inputs to produce vegetables. This project will improve economic conditions for 2,000 farmers and their families (around 12,000 individuals).

