Two Mobile Caravans Delivered to SRTF Agriculture Project in Northern Aleppo

Turkey – Thursday, May 6, 2021 – The SRTF’s agriculture project, “Support of Vegetable Production in Northern Aleppo” received two prefabricated caravans. These caravans will be used as offices for the extension centers, that will provide training for farmers on the best use of the inputs provided under the project.

This project aims to recover and expand the vegetable production sector by supplying agricultural inputs and strengthening farming support to vegetable producers in 11 communities.

With a budget of EUR 1.76 million, this 18-month project will improve economic conditions and create job opportunities for 2,000 farmers and their families (around 12,000 individuals).

For further information on the project, please see:

Support of Vegetable Production in Northern Aleppo

For more information on the SRTF visit:

http://www.srtfund.org

Media outlets may contact: communications@srtfund.org