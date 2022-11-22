Two million people in Syria face freezing temperatures without critical assistance [EN/AR]

The United Nations Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator ad interim (RC/HC a.i.) for Syria, Mr. El-Mostafa Benlamlih, has warned of catastrophic risks to vulnerable Syrians as perilous winter conditions set in across the country, bringing rain, snow and freezing temperatures. Additional funding is urgently required to deliver life-saving winter assistance for two million people in Syria, including high-risk groups such as internally displaced persons (IDPs), the elderly, people with preexisting medical conditions or special needs, families with children with severe disabilities and female-headed households.

As humanitarian conditions worsen across the country, over 2.2 million people within Syria are targeted for winter assistance. Between 2021 and 2022, approximately 28 per cent more people require winterization assistance. According to the Shelter/NFI sector, over 88 per cent of Syrians within the country cannot buy essential items due to high inflation and a collapsing economy.

Hundreds of thousands of families across Syria live in perilous conditions, with little protection against the elements, either in damaged housing, tents in IDP camps or collective shelters. Country-wide electricity rationing, and chronic fuel shortages have left poverty-stricken families without any alternatives this winter.

“We are at a critical juncture, where if no further funding is received, millions of people will be unprotected against severe winter conditions, placing their health and safety at further risk. I am most concerned about families who do not have the resources to buy warm clothes or heating supplies, including those living in IDP camps, deprived areas or areas of high elevation. This is the 12th year of the crisis and the 12th winter of hardship for people in Syria, including those living in IDP camps,” said the RC/HC a.i..

“Additional funding would secure warm clothing and boots for adults and children, fleece blankets, heaters and fuel. These basic items will protect the health and wellbeing of families during dangerous and unpredictable weather conditions,” said Mr Benlamlih.

With just a few weeks left in the year, the 2022 Syria Humanitarian Response Plan is severely under-funded, with only 42 per cent of the requested funds received. This funding shortfall has jeopardized critical, life-saving interventions in shelter/non-food items, education, health, nutrition, WASH and protection and long-term life-sustaining interventions, such as wheat cultivation for the 2022/2023 agricultural season.