Two health centres opened after several facilities impacted by more than a decade of conflict

UNICEF with partners, reaching children and mothers with lifesaving nutrition and essential health services at two fixed health centres in Dara’a Albalad.

The recent escalations in Dara’a, south Syria, have further disrupted the access of people to health and nutrition facilities, severely impacted by more than a decade of conflict in the country. With a lull in violence in Dara’a Albalad neighbourhoods of the governorate, UNICEF with partners, have been reaching children and mothers with lifesaving nutrition and essential health services at two fixed health centres.

With thanks to a generous contribution from Russia, some 4,100 pregnant and lactating women and 7,200 children were screened for malnutrition, over 3,400 mothers and 1,400 children received preventive and curative nutritional supplements, some 4,100 pregnant and lactating women and more than 200 children benefitted from group awareness sessions and over 4,200 women from one-on-one individual awareness sessions on optimal Infant and Young Child Feeding (IYCF). Also, some 20,500 children and 7,600 women were supported with primary healthcare outpatient consultations and referrals depending on their needs. “We don’t stop once we’ve found the problem. We continue looking in order to track potential causes and find solutions,” says Dr. Fadi Sweidan, a physician overseeing the medical teams in UNICEF-supported Dara’a Albalad health centres.