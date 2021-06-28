Two electrically powered forklifts delivered to an SRTF cold storage agriculture project in Northern Aleppo

Turkey – Sunday, June 27, 2021 – The SRTF’s agriculture project, “Cold Storage Facility for Perishable Crops in Aleppo - Phase I”, received two electrically powered forklifts. These forklifts will be used to lift and stack shelves full of vegetables inside the cold storage rooms to take advantage of entirety of the cold storage rooms.

Most recently, this project made progress on the rehabilitation and electrical works of the cold storage building.

This project aims to improve the livelihoods of 3,000 potato farmers in Northern Aleppo by rehabilitating a building with 10 cold storage rooms and supplying the necessary equipment, such as the forklifts, to ensure the sustainability of perishable vegetables. With a budget of EUR 1 million, this project will indirectly benefit around 15,000 agricultural workers and around 500 people will benefit from trading activities at the cold storage facilities.

