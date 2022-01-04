Two children killed and five injured in Syria as the new year starts [EN/AR]

Statement by Kambou Fofana, UNICEF acting Regional Director for the Middle East and North Africa

AMMAN, 4 January 2022 – “In just the past four days – since the new year began – two children were killed and another five were injured in the northwest of Syria as violence escalated. Last year, more than 70 per cent of grave violations against children in Syria were recorded in the northwest.

“This week, a UNICEF-supported water station came under attack in the Arshani village outside of Idlib also in the northwest. The attack put the station out of service cutting water supply for over 241,000 people, many of whom are internally displaced.

“Children and services catering to them must never come under attack.

“It has been 11 brutal years of war on the children of Syria. How much longer can this go on?”