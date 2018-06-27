27 Jun 2018

Twin bomb attacks in Syria’s Idlib kill and injure at least 40

from Action on Armed Violence
Published on 26 Jun 2018 View Original

By Jennifer Dathan on 26 Jun 2018

On Thursday, June 21st 2018, a twin bomb attack in Syria’s north-western city of Idlib killed at least five civilians and injured 35.

It was reported that the explosions were caused by a car bomb near the city’s western entrance and a bomb-laden motorcycle in the same area.

Nearby buildings also saw severe damage in the blasts.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights gave a higher death toll of 10, including 7 civilians. Amongst those killed were two children and a member of the Civil Defense (White Helmets).

Action on Armed Violence (AOAV) records casualties (i.e. people killed and injured) from explosive violence around the world as reported in English-language news sources.

Last year, Syria was the country worst-impacted by explosive violence with over 15,000 deaths and injuries from such weapons – of which 85% were civilians.

Although most civilian casualties from explosive violence in 2017 were caused by airstrikes (67%), improvised explosive devices (IEDs) caused a further 14% of such casualties.

AOAV strongly condemns the use of violence against civilians and calls upon all states and groups to stop using weapons with wide-area impacts in populated areas, due to the severe impact these have on civilians

For further data on explosive violence in Syria, please see here.

