Twin bomb attacks in Syria’s Idlib kill and injure at least 40

By Jennifer Dathan on 26 Jun 2018

On Thursday, June 21st 2018, a twin bomb attack in Syria’s north-western city of Idlib killed at least five civilians and injured 35.

It was reported that the explosions were caused by a car bomb near the city’s western entrance and a bomb-laden motorcycle in the same area.

Nearby buildings also saw severe damage in the blasts.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights gave a higher death toll of 10, including 7 civilians. Amongst those killed were two children and a member of the Civil Defense (White Helmets).

Action on Armed Violence (AOAV) records casualties (i.e. people killed and injured) from explosive violence around the world as reported in English-language news sources.

Last year, Syria was the country worst-impacted by explosive violence with over 15,000 deaths and injuries from such weapons – of which 85% were civilians.

Although most civilian casualties from explosive violence in 2017 were caused by airstrikes (67%), improvised explosive devices (IEDs) caused a further 14% of such casualties.

AOAV strongly condemns the use of violence against civilians and calls upon all states and groups to stop using weapons with wide-area impacts in populated areas, due to the severe impact these have on civilians

For further data on explosive violence in Syria, please see here.