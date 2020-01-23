23 Jan 2020

Turkish aid groups building houses in Syria for Idlib's displaced

Report
from Reuters - Thomson Reuters Foundation
Published on 23 Jan 2020 View Original

by Reuters
Thursday, 23 January 2020 12:42 GMT

Syrian and Russian forces have bombarded rebel-controlled targets in Idlib this week despite a deal between Turkey and Russia, which back opposing sides in the conflict, for a Jan. 12 ceasefire

ANKARA, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Turkish aid groups have begun building more than 10,000 houses in Syria's northwestern province of Idlib to shelter growing numbers of people displaced by fighting, while Turkey seeks to prevent a new influx of migrants fleeing from Syria.

The houses are being erected near a Syrian village next to the Turkish border, an area so far spared from the air strikes and fighting which have uprooted hundreds of thousands of people.

Read the full story on {Thomson Reuters Foundation](http://news.trust.org/item/20200123120821-cffm5/)

