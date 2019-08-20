Turkey/Syria: Cross-Border Humanitarian Reach and Activities from Turkey - May 2019 [EN/TR]

Context

In early May 2019, the humanitarian situation reportedly continued to deteriorate due to intensified hostilities in southeastern Idleb Governorate and northern Hama Governorate, mainly affecting areas in the de-militarization zone. Shelling by GoS forces and aerial bombardments continued to intensify impacting civilian infrastructure, hospitals, schools, bakeries, water stations and civilian houses.

As of 12 May, GoS forces reportedly controlled Kafr Nabutha and Madiq Castle towns and some neighboring villages in northern Hama countryside. The GoS forces shelling reportedly caused fires that burned large swaths of crops in northern Hama and southern Idleb areas. The impact of the violence on civilian infrastructure and the provision of basic services is deeply worrying. Since 28 April, reports indicate that a total of at least 22 health facilities have been impacted by the conflict, two of which were affected more than once, as of 29 May. In less than three weeks, almost 270,000 displacements from northern Hama and southern Idleb were registered, bringing the total number of displacements from these areas to approximately 307,000 since the beginning of April 2019. Many humanitarian responders who provide food, nutrition, education, health, and humanitarian protection services to people have been forced to suspend their activities in the conflict area, which damages the civilian population’s ability to cope at a time when needs are increasing. Some organizations suspended activities as their premises were damaged, destroyed or rendered unsafe by the violence. Others have suspended activities to keep their staff and beneficiaries safe, or because the beneficiary population, as well as service providers are displaced.

SECTOR ACTIVITIES

People reached numbers reported are for April-2019 only.

Education cluster provided children and adolescents with regular self-learning materials and digital learning materials, provision/rehabilitation of water and sanitation facilities in TLS/ schools, Rehabilitation of learning centers, incentives/allowances for teaching staff, non-formal education (NFE), professional development to teaching staff (active learning, self-learning, life skills), textbooks, life skills based trainings, basic education materials, psychological support and recreational activities, provision of fuel for heating in learning centers and teaching kits, develop & strengthen M&E capacities of education actors, early childhood education (ECE) / early childhood development (ECD) and awareness raising campaigns.

Early Recovery Cluster: Since the beginning of the year (January - May 2019), Early Recovery partners reached 345,100 direct beneficiaries in 64 subdistricts and 203 communities. In particular, 271,973 directly benefitted from the rehabilitation of access to basic utilities (electricity, gas, water, sewage), 30,672 from removal of debris and waste, and 13,128 from vocational and skills training activities. The remaing ER activities mainly focused on the creation of short-term work opportunities for 6,791 direct beneficiaries, on the rehabilitation of other social infrastructures ,from which 6,315 directly benefitted, on the rehabilitation/repair of basic, local economic infrastructures to the benefit of 5,127 people, on the support to entrepreneurial activities for 2,901, and on the rehabilitation of education facilities for 2,288 direct beneficiaries.

FSL Cluster In May 2019, a total of 1,055,150 beneficiaries were reached with food baskets (through in kind, cash or voucher); 968,763 beneficiaries reached with emergency food rations (RTEs [ready to eat rations], cooked meals and one off food basket); 203,730 beneficiaries reached with mixed food items, 600,716 beneficiaries reached with bread/flour distribution. FSL Cluster reached from January to May 182,003 beneficiaries with agriculture and livelihoods.

Shelter cluster provided rental assistance, construction materials/tools, emergency shelter kits (e.g. tents) and emergency shelter; also rehabilitation of private housing and collective centers. Moreover, shelter cluster provided information/counselling on housing, land & property rights.

NFI cluster provided NFI kits (in-kind, cash, voucher) and training of stakeholders on resilience oriented NFI skills and capacities.

WASH cluster reached beneficiaries with water provision via existing networks, water trucking and private boreholes, household water treatments, maintenances/ cleanings of communal sewages, constructions or rehabilitations of communal latrines and household, Solid waste management, hygiene kits distribution, hygiene promotion and vector control. Assitance provided at the community, camps, collective center and schools level.

Nutrition cluster supported and provided IYCF-E messages by outreach workers, BMS supports and re-lactation supports for 0-6 month year old infants; children lipid-based nutrient supplements, complementary foods, inpatient SAM treatments, MAM treatments, vitamin A, malnutrition screenings, multiple micronutrients; health staff trained on IYCF and CMAM guidelines; lactating women’s receive vitamin A; PLWs reached with MAM treatments, counselled on appropriate IYCF, screened for malnutrition, supplemented with multiple micronutrients, received food assistance and non-food items; psychosocial counselling sessions for caregivers with children less than 2 years old.

Protection cluster provided awareness raising through campaigns and contact initiatives, case management, child protection and psychosocial support, including parenting programmes, develop community level referral pathways, legal assistance, material/cash assistance, outreach activities, psychosocial support, recreation and early childhood development kits, risk education, specialised child protection services, training of front line responders and humanitarian actors, women and girls accessing safe spaces and other socio-economic support.

GBV SC provided case management and PSS to GBV survivors, organized psychosocial recreational and skills building activities for women and girls accessing safe spaces and continued investing in the capacity building of GBV organizations to enhance the quality of services. For this month, the GBV SC kicked off its Capacity Building Taskforce (CBTF) and continued the rollout of the GBV Awareness Raising Toolkit

CCCM cluster tracked 397,248 IDPs and has coordinated the provision of lifesaving multi-sectoral response to 443,614 IDPs in May 2019.

Health cluster reached in May 2019 to 674,914 outpatient consultations; 11,301 people with physical rehabilitation sessions, and supported 5,768 people with referrals.