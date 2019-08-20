Turkey/Syria: Cross-Border Humanitarian Reach and Activities from Turkey - June 2019 [EN/TR]

Context

During the month of June 2019, the conflict in northwest Syria is exacting a heavy toll on civilians as the hostilities in the Idleb de-escalation zone between the Government of Syria (GoS) and allied forces and non-state armed groups (NSAGs) continue. Heightened levels of violence continued unabated for two months, displacing hundreds of thousands of people, disrupting the provision of basic services, and killing and injuring large numbers of civilians. The humanitarian impact of airstrikes and shelling on civilians, particularly those reported taking place in densely-populated areas, continue to compound an already dire humanitarian situation. Local sources are reporting that hundreds of civilians, including women and children, have been killed due to airstrikes and shelling and many others have been injured.

Civilian infrastructure, including schools, hospitals and IDP settlements, are being damaged or rendered inoperable across northern Hama and southern Idleb governorates. This has led to the interruption or discontinuation of vital services to affected populations in these locations. Since the end of April, at least 25 health facilities and 45 schools have been damaged due to airstrikes and shelling in northern Hama and southern Idleb governorates.

Since the beginning of May to 13 June, some 330,000 people were displaced from northern Hama and southern Idleb governorates. There are reports of an estimated 850 families, moving out of NSAG-held areas to GoS-held areas. A small number of recently displaced individuals have headed to northern Aleppo governorate, whereas the vast majority have been displaced within Idleb Governorate. Newly displaced individuals are moving to areas that are already densely-populated, such as the Dana sub-district. This puts humanitarian operations that are already at or above capacity under considerable strain. While humanitarian actors in these areas scaled up their operations within the scope of their ongoing programming, several partners are voicing their concerns that they are depleting their existing resources and will need further support to continue providing services to both the newly displaced individuals and the existing caseload in host communities.

SECTOR ACTIVITIES

People reached numbers reported are for June-2019 only.

Education cluster provided children and adolescents with regular self-learning materials and digital learning materials, provision/rehabilitation of water and sanitation facilities in TLS/ schools, Rehabilitation of learning centers, incentives/allowances for teaching staff, non-formal education (NFE), professional development to teaching staff (active learning, self-learning, life skills), textbooks, life skills based trainings, basic education materials, psychological support and recreational activities, provision of fuel for heating in learning centers and teaching kits, develop & strengthen M&E capacities of education actors, early childhood education (ECE) / early childhood development (ECD) and awareness raising campaigns.

Early Recovery Cluster: Since the beginning of the year (January - June 2019), Early Recovery partners reached 420,777 direct beneficiaries in 64 subdistricts and 205 communities. In particular, 330,073 directly benefitted from the rehabilitation of access to basic utilities (electricity, gas, water, sewage), 30,672 from removal of debris and waste, and 17,036 from short-term work opportunities created. The remaing ER activities mainly focused on vocational and skills training activities for 13,810 direct beneficiaries, on the rehabilitation of other social infrastructures, from which 6,315 directly benefitted, on basic housing repair support to the benefit of 5,640 people, on the rehabilitation/repair of basic, local economic infrastructures for 5,127 people, and on the support to entrepreneurial activities for 4,611.

FSL Cluster In June 2019, a total of 1,042,730 beneficiaries were reached with food baskets (through in kind, cash or voucher); 308,557 beneficiaries reached with emergency food rations (RTEs [ready to eat rations], cooked meals and one off food basket); 378,016 beneficiaries reached with mixed food items, 570,417 beneficiaries reached with bread/flour distribution. FSL Cluster reached from January to June 245,405 beneficiaries with agriculture and livelihoods

Shelter cluster provided rental assistance, construction materials/tools, emergency shelter kits (e.g. tents) and emergency shelter; also rehabilitation of private housing and collective centers. Moreover, shelter cluster provided information/counselling on housing, land & property rights.

NFI cluster provided NFI kits (in-kind, cash, voucher) and training of stakeholders on resilience oriented NFI skills and capacities.

WASH cluster reached beneficiaries with water provision via existing networks, water trucking and private boreholes, household water treatments, maintenances/ cleanings of communal sewages, constructions or rehabilitations of communal latrines and household, Solid waste management, hygiene kits distribution, hygiene promotion and vector control. Assitance provided at the community, camps, collective center and schools level.

Nutrition cluster supported and provided IYCF-E messages by outreach workers, BMS supports and re-lactation supports for 0-6 month year old infants; children lipid-based nutrient supplements, complementary foods, inpatient SAM treatments, MAM treatments, vitamin A, malnutrition screenings, multiple micronutrients; health staff trained on IYCF and CMAM guidelines; lactating women’s receive vitamin A; PLWs reached with MAM treatments, counselled on appropriate IYCF, screened for malnutrition, supplemented with multiple micronutrients, received food assistance and non-food items; psychosocial counselling sessions for caregivers with children less than 2 years old.

Protection cluster provided awareness raising through campaigns and contact initiatives, case management, child protection and psychosocial support, including parenting programmes, develop community level referral pathways, legal assistance, material/cash assistance, outreach activities, psychosocial support, recreation and early childhood development kits, risk education, specialised child protection services, training of front line responders and humanitarian actors, women and girls accessing safe spaces and other socio-economic support.

GBV SC provided case management and PSS to GBV survivors, organized psychosocial recreational and skills building activities for women and girls accessing safe spaces and continued investing in the capacity building of GBV organizations to enhance the quality of services. For this month, the GBV SC kicked off its Capacity Building Taskforce (CBTF) and continued the rollout of the GBV Awareness Raising Toolkit

CCCM cluster tracked 133,340 IDPs and has coordinated the provision of lifesaving multi-sectoral response to 438,422 IDPs in June 2019.

Health cluster reached in June 2019 to 794,977 outpatient consultations; 8,253 people with physical rehabilitation sessions, and supported 954 people with referrals.