Turkey/Syria: Cross-Border Humanitarian Reach and Activities from Turkey - July 2018

CONTEXT

During the month of June, an increase in conflict activity was noted in the de-escalation area in north-west Syria. Armed clashes around the besieged communities of Foah and Kafaraya and a number of incidents of aerial bombardment were reported during the first fortnight of the month. Of note was the attack on Zardana town on 7 June, which resulted in the death of at least 44 people, including 13 women and nine children. Also on 10 and 11 June, airstrikes were reported on a pediatrics hospital in Teftanaz town and on a medical facility in Bennsh town respectively. In addition to the aerial bombardment, criminality and lawlessness continued in the north-west, with a number of IED explosions and kidnappings of health practitioners were reported during the month of June. For instance, a doctor was kidnapped on the outskirts of Idleb city on 9 June and was only released after his family paid a hefty sum. Additionally, two consecutive VBIED explosions occurred in close proximity to the Carlton Hotel in Idleb city causing the death of eight people – including a child and a White Helmets worker – and the wounding of 34 people, including a White Helmets worker. The repeated attacks against medical practitioners led some medical bodies to suspend operations for few days.

In south-west Syria, the Government of Syria (GoS) forces launched a large-scale military offensive against the non-state armed groups in Dar’a and Qunaitera governorate on 17 June. By the end of June, it was estimated that around 270,000 people were displaced, mainly to the Syrian – Jordanian border near the Naseeb crossing, and the border with the occupied Golan Heights. The IDPs reportedly lived in dire as they lack adequate shelter, sanitation facilities and basic assistance.