Turkey/Syria: Cross-Border Humanitarian Reach and Activities from Turkey - March 2019

CONTEXT

In March 2019, hostilities continued along the De-militarized Zone (DMZ) and GoS forces artillery shelling and airstrikes reportedly affected more than 45 communities in the NSAGs controlled areas in Idlib and Hama governorates. The GoS forces shelling and airstrikes mainly hit Khan Shaykun, Saraqab, Ma’arrat An Nu’man, Latamna, Kafr Zeita and their countryside. The shelling and airstrikes caused severe damage to civilian properties and public infrastructure in the area. Local sources also reported that airstrikes struck near the deconflicted National Hospital and Central Hospital in Idleb city. Only material damages were reported, and some patients were evacuated from one of the facilities. On the same period, local sources reported that the airstrikes targeted several locations inside Idleb city, killing more than 20 civilians and wounding more than 90 others. From 20 to 29 March, 13 airstrikes reportedly affected Foah and Kafraya, killing 15 civilians including four children and a woman and wounding at least 27 others. In March, as a result of the hostilities, over 110 civilians were reportedly killed and over 300 people were injured. A limited number of humanitarian activities and basic services were also suspended due to the increase in violence. Late March, floods affected sites across north-west Syria in Atmeh, Qah, Deir Hasan, Al Bab, Jisr Ash Shugur, western Aleppo countryside and other locations. As of 1 April 2019, the CCCM Cluster members have assessed 151 IDPs sites (139 IDP sites in Idleb) affected by the recent flood. Reportedly, several sites were affected in northern Aleppo countryside. More than 27,000 families are living in the affected sites out of them there are 9,302 families affected directly by the flood. 7,292 tents were partially or completely damaged as a result of the floods in the affected sites as per assessments by CCCM cluster members. In March, hostilities in the area caused the displacement of 10 thousand people from southern rural Idlib and northern rural Hama, mainly to Idlib and Aleppo governorates.