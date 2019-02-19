Turkey/Syria: Cross-Border Humanitarian Reach and Activities from Turkey - December 2018

CONTEXT

During the month of December 2018, fire exchange and hostilities continued in areas in west Aleppo countryside, east Idleb countryside and northern Hama countryside areas. A school was partially destroyed in Jirjnaz town in eastern rural Idleb Governorate by GoS forces shelling. While many cases of shelling were reported on Latmana in northern rural Hama Governorate. During the month of December, shelling reportedly continued on Kafr Nobol in southern Idleb Governorate, and Latmana and Maarkaba in northern Hama Governorate and on Jarjnaz town in southern rural Idleb Governorate civilians casualties were reported and caused extensive material damage to civilian houses. Civilians were also injured by heavy shelling in southern rural Idleb, including Al-Tah, Al-Tamana’a, Jarjnaz, Khan Shykun, AlKharin, Al-Skeik, Um Jalal, Al-Farjeh, Big Khwein, Abu Omar and Al-Janoudiyeh. Fire exchange and shelling caused displacement of about 33,163 IDPs were noticed in Idleb governorate, the great majority of which was internal displacement within Idlib governorate with about 31,000 IDPs, while about 4,600 IDPs were displaced east Idlib governorate to west Aleppo countryside. This displacements was due to flooding of IDP sites and host communities at the end of the month in areas near Atmeh and Deir Balout. During the month of December, series of vehicle-borne IEDs exploded in northern Aleppo countryside, one hit a market in Afrin city, as a result up to 13 people killed and 20 others injured in the attack. Six of the injured were reportedly hospitalized in Turkey. The events severely constrained movement in and out of the city. On the same day three other bombings took place in Albab, Azaz and Al-Raea town leaving 4 deaths and more than 20 injuries as reported by local sources. In another incident on 13 December, local sources reported four people killed and nine others injured, with many in critical condition, in an IED explosion in Afrin city. On 17 December, the local council of Azaz town in north Aleppo Governorate announced the cancellation of a celebratory day due to security concerns. Markets in Jarablus town were closed for similar reasons. This comes as the FSA on 17 December reportedly captured and defused a vehicle-borne IED planned to be exploded in Jarablus.