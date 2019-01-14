14 Jan 2019

Turkey/Syria: Cross-Border Humanitarian Reach and Activities from Turkey - November 2018

Infographic
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 30 Nov 2018 View Original
Download PDF (1.14 MB)

CONTEXT

During November conflict continued to be reduced compared to earlier in the year, largely due to the continued implementation of the “de-militarized zone” (DMZ) in much of Idleb. Nonetheless, some 40,000 IDP movements were recorded in Idleb Governorate during the month. These people were from Homs, Hama, and Aleppo Governorates, or were temporary displaced due to shelling and low level conflict along the frontlines of the DMZ. Some 21 thousand IDPs of these were displaced as a result of shelling in the Jarjanaz area in southern Idleb. An alleged chemical attack on a GoS-controlled area of western Aleppo occurred on 24 November, which was followed by retaliatory airstrikes, the first since the announcement of the DMZ in September. Conflict also sporadically occurred between non-state armed groups. Humanitarian access continued to be constrained by interference by armed actors and local authorities, insecurity, and criminality For the month of November, 2.1 million people are reached which is comparatively higher than the yearly average response.

