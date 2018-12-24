Turkey/Syria: Cross-Border Humanitarian Reach and Activities from Turkey - October 2018

CONTEXT

During the month of October, the 64,160 IDP movements were recorded across Syria, with 37,000 in Aleppo governorate and 16,000 in Idleb governorate. The Sochi Agreement on the establishment of a Demilitarized Zone in Idleb that was signed on September 17, 2018 between the Turkish and the Russian governments resulted in reduced conflict in the northwest and helped prevent a potential humanitarian crisis that might have resulted from a full scale military operation. In some areas temporarily displaced persons started to return to their villages and towns to carry out their daily lives. Nonetheless low level conflict along the frontlines and between non-state armed groups resulted in some displacement in others. In addition, the humanitarian needs increased due to cold weather, the need for heating supplies and winter commodities, the start of the school season and health-related needs.

SECTOR ACTIVITIES

People reached numbers reported are for Oct 2018 only.

Education cluster since the beginning of the year (Jan-Oct 2018), Education cluster provided children and adolescents with regular self-learning materials and digital learning materials, provision/rehabilitation of water and sanitation facilities in TLS/ schools, Rehabilitation of learning centers, incentives/allowances for teaching staff, non-formal education (NFE), professional development to teaching staff (active learning, self-learning, life skills), textbooks, life skills based trainings, basic education materials, psychological support and recreational activities, provision of fuel for heating in learning centers and teaching kits, develop & strengthen M&E capacities of education actors, early childhood education (ECE) / early childhood development (ECD) and awareness raising campaigns.

Early Recovery cluster Since the beginning of the year (Jan-Oct 2018), Early Recovery members reached 2,831,991 total beneficiaries with 370,481 direct beneficiaries and 2,468,417 indirect beneficiaries. 73,192 directly benefited from rehabilitation of other social infrastructure while 65,942 benefited from rehabilitation of education facilities and 63,210 benefited from rehabilitation of access to basic utilities (electricity, gas, water, sewage). Rest of the ER activities concentrated in removal of debris and waste with 57,018 direct beneficiaries and Vocational and skills training provided reached 25,794 direct beneficiaries while Basic housing repair support 21,264 direct beneficiaries.

FSL Cluster in October 2018, a total of 779,667 beneficiaries were reached with food baskets (in kind, cash and voucher); additionally, 1,756,532 beneficiaries reached with emergency food rations, mixed food items and other food commodities in addition to bread/flour distribution FSL cluster reached 126,522 beneficiaries with agriculture & livelihood activities.

Shelter cluster provided rental assistance, construction materials/tools, emergency shelter kits (e.g. tents) and emergency shelter; also rehabilitation of private housing and collective centers. Moreover, shelter cluster provided information/counselling on housing, land & property rights.

NFI cluster provided NFI kits (in-kind, cash, voucher) and training of stakeholders on resilience oriented NFI skills and capacities.

WASH cluster reached beneficiaries with direct water provision, water trucking bottles, private boreholes, household water treatments, maintenances/ cleanings of communal sewages, constructions or rehabilitations of communal latrines and household

Nutrition cluster supported and provided IYCF-E messages by outreach workers, BMS supports and re-lactation supports for 0-6 month year old infants; children lipid-based nutrient supplements, complementary foods, inpatient SAM treatments, MAM treatments, vitamin A, malnutrition screenings, multiple micronutrients; health staff trained on IYCF and CMAM guidelines; lactating women’s receive vitamin A; PLWs reached with MAM treatments, counselled on appropriate IYCF, screened for malnutrition, supplemented with multiple micronutrients, received food assistance and non-food items; psychosocial counselling sessions for caregivers with children less than 2 years old.

Protection cluster provided awareness raising through campaigns and contact initiatives, case management, child protection and psychosocial support, including parenting programmes, develop community level referral pathways, legal assistance, material/cash assistance, outreach activities, psychosocial support, recreation and early childhood development kits, risk education, specialised child protection services, training of front line responders and humanitarian actors, women and girls accessing safe spaces and other socio-economic support.

GBV SC provided case management and PSS to GBV survivors, organized psychosocial recreational and skills building activities for women and girls accessing safe spaces and continued investing in the capacity building of GBV organizations to enhance the quality of services. For this month, GBV SC created and shared (in line with ISP) Referral Pathways for 12 districts.

CCCM cluster tracked 442,342 IDPs and has coordinated the provision of lifesaving multi-sectoral response to 387,107 IDPs in Oct 2018.

Health cluster reached 8,544 people with referrals; 963,233 outpatient consultations were provided; 10,515 persons with disabilities supported and 4,689 mental health consultations.